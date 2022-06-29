LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Up 184.1% in June

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, a growth of 184.1% from the May 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $176.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.72. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.