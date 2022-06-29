Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on LB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

