LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Jun 29th, 2022

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($168.09) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

LEG traded down €0.26 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €84.66 ($90.06). 142,293 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a one year high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.18.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

