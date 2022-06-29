LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($168.09) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

LEG traded down €0.26 ($0.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €84.66 ($90.06). 142,293 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a one year high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.18.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

