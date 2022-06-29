Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.16. Approximately 430,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,459,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,798.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Li Auto by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.