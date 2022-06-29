Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.16. Approximately 430,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,459,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,798.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Li Auto by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

