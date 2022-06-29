Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 2.1% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,479 shares of company stock worth $1,885,220 over the last ninety days.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

