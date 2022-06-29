Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.35 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

