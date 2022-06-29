Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 3.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 210,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

NYSE:LIN opened at $293.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.15. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

