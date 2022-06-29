Lindsay (LNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $179.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lindsay by 6,016.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 28.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Roth Capital began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.