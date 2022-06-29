Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $30.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Livent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Livent by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,205,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 321,470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23 and a beta of 1.98. Livent has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

