LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. LiveOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LiveOne stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.20. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveOne by 123.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveOne by 48.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

