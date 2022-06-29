Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $420.71 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $434.29 and a 200-day moving average of $414.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

