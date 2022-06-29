Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $420.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.29 and a 200-day moving average of $414.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

