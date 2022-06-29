Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,944,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.