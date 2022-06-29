Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

