Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.30. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

