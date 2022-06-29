Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.51

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 571751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $379.32 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

