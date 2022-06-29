LVZ Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,126 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45.

