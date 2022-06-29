LVZ Inc. Grows Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.