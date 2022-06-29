LVZ Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LVZ Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,485 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

