LVZ Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,485 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

