LVZ Inc. Has $76.79 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $76,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 14,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.