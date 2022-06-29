LVZ Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.59% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

