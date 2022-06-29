LVZ Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 958.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,477,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 61,412 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

