LVZ Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.