LVZ Inc. Sells 637 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

LVZ Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.61 and a twelve month high of $158.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

