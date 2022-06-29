LVZ Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 85,875 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 590,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

