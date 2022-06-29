Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.