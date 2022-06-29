Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $14,974,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

