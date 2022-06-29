Major Drilling Group International (MDI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Major Drilling Group International (TSE: MDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$20.50.

6/9/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$14.00 to C$17.50.

6/8/2022 – Major Drilling Group International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE MDI traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.07. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.19 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of C$755.11 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

In other news, Director David Buchanan Tennant sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.91, for a total value of C$72,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,128,541. Also, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,968. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,227,203.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related services.

