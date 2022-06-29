MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.05

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.05 and traded as high as $27.10. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 243,921 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,143,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after buying an additional 204,040 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

