Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.57.

MBUU opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

