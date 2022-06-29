Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.57.
MBUU opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29.
In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.