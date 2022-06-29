Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $100,327.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,142 shares of company stock worth $933,511. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

