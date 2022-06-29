MASQ (MASQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $52,480.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.02457167 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014753 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

