MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $231,287,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $108.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

