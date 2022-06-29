Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires Shares of 11,810 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,810 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

NYSE SHEL opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

