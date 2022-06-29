Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

