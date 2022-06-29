Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

