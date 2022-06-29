Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.65. 36,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 100,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The firm has a market cap of $157.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $1,974,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $31,569,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.