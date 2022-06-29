Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.65. 36,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 100,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
The firm has a market cap of $157.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Mayville Engineering Company Profile (NYSE:MEC)
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
