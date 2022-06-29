McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$6.51-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.03-$3.08 EPS.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. 53,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 236,304 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

