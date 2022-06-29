McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of MKC opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 738.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

