McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 98.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average is $249.53. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.