McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Global Payments makes up about 0.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.30.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.07. 6,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.