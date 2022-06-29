McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. Inspire Corporate Bond ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

