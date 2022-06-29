McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 178.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,069 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 5.1% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 5,346,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,399,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.