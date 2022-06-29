McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE PM traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,233. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.