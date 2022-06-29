McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.17. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,487. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

