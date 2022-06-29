McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,912. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.