McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. 12,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

