Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
