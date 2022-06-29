Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

About Medalist Diversified REIT (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.