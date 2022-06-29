Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

